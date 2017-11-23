BRADENTON- Scott Claar is thankful for his healthy dogs this thanksgiving, and brought them out to see the doctor to make sure they stay that way.

“It’s very important so they can maintain the health of their pets,” Clarr said. “And just take care of them, they’re our kids, that’s the whole importance is because they’re our kids.”

“That’s what thanksgiving is all about, being thankful for what you have and being able to give to other people.”

Dr. Nanette Rosenberry joined the thanksgiving celebration at Robin’s Apartments to help provide veterinary care for those who can’t afford it.

“The dogs and cats coming today will be able to get their distemper vaccine, their rabies vaccine,” Dr. Rosenberry said. “I can do heartworm testing, feline leukemia testing, if they have flea, or tick or skin problem I can treat that right away.”

The care is possible thanks to the Street Dog Coalition.

“We’ve gotten donations from all over the country,” Dr. Rosebnerry said. “I work at a veterinary practice, and my regular clients have donated money to be able to provide the vaccines and health care that the dogs and cats need.”

And the care options go beyond today’s quick check-up.

“If they have other health problems that I’m worried about,” Dr. Rosenberry said. “What I’ve done is set up an appointment for them at a later date where they can come in and get blood samples from them, send them out to the lab, and make sure everything is healthy and I can treat them for that.”

Dr. Rosenberry also helped point clients to options for low-cost spaying and neutering for the cats and dogs.

Street Dog Coalition will be providing free medical care for pets at more events this holiday season.

12/5 East Coast Migrant Head Start 34590 State Road 64 Myakka City 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

12/9 James Hillman Elementary Magnet School 1415 29th Street East Palmetto 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m