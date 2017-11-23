SARASOTA COUNTY-Thanksgiving Day is not only a time to fill up your belly with great food. It’s also a time to fill up your shopping bag.
It was an endless line outside the doors of JCPenney at Westfield Sarasota Square Mall, when the doors opened at 2 p.m.
With half off prices on a variety of items, shoppers were taking advantage.
Employees were passing out gift cards to customers. And one lucky shopper, Pamela Allen, won a $500 dollar gift card.
Allen said she knew something good was going to happen today.
“Its great because I don’t win many items I’m always trying though. But I felt lucky coming in here today.”
Sarasota resident Tom Lynch says he’s buying something for a special person.
“I’m just here really to pick up a coupon for my girlfriend I rarely go to JCPenney myself.”
The store will be open for thirty two hours straight and will not close until Friday at 10 p.m.