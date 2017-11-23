SARASOTA COUNTY-Thanksgiving Day is not only a time to fill up your belly with great food. It’s also a time to fill up your shopping bag.

It was an endless line outside the doors of JCPenney at Westfield Sarasota Square Mall, when the doors opened at 2 p.m.

With half off prices on a variety of items, shoppers were taking advantage.

Employees were passing out gift cards to customers. And one lucky shopper, Pamela Allen, won a $500 dollar gift card.

Allen said she knew something good was going to happen today.

“Its great because I don’t win many items I’m always trying though. But I felt lucky coming in here today.”

Sarasota resident Tom Lynch says he’s buying something for a special person.

“I’m just here really to pick up a coupon for my girlfriend I rarely go to JCPenney myself.”

The store will be open for thirty two hours straight and will not close until Friday at 10 p.m.