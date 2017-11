BRADENTON- The Bradenton Blues Festival has officially sold out.

Realize Bradenton announced Friday that the Bradenton Blues Festival, with a capacity of about 3,000, had officially sold out.

The Herald Tribune says during its past five years, the festival had always sold out the day of the event.

The festival weekend is Dec. 1-3 in Downtown Bradenton featuring nationally-acclaimed blues artists, local artisan and food vendors, as well craft beer and wine at the Riverwalk Park.