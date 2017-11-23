SARASOTA – The shopping frenzy begins and technology lovers are appreciating this store opening.

Best Buy at the Mall at UTC opened its doors at 5:00 pm Thursday.

People lined up as if they were waiting for a concert, and the line went as far back as a few stores.

Best Buy was filling up fast as customers were taking advantage of the deals on TVs, iPads, and $99 laptops.

General Manager, Bobby Borges says this opening takes a lot of preparation.

“There’s so many months for planning for days like today,” says Borges. “We plan we started our planning back in August from hiring to training to getting product in so this is kind of our Superbowl.”