SARASOTA COUNTY-It was the day before Thanksgiving and everyone came to Yoder’s for some delicious pie.

Since 1975 the Amish restaurant has been carrying on its tradition of making pies.

Residents and visitors lined up to place their orders to satisfy their sweet tooth.

From the signature peanut butter cream pie, to pumpkin pie there was something for everyone.

Yoder’s reputation for making these tasty treats, keeps people coming back for more.

“Every year for 12 years I’ve stood in this line and pretty much know the routine now. I couldn’t have a Thanksgiving without these pies or Christmas or any other holiday,”says Tony Souza of Sarasota.

“Coming here for about the last ten years for pies. Its kind of a family tradition we do it every Thanksgiving, and we pick up a banana cream and a pecan,” says Sarasota resident Philip Dimaria.

At least 8,000 pies will be bought.

Yoder’s will be handing them out until 8 p.m. tonight.