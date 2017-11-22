SARASOTA- Shoppers will be out looking for the best deals this holiday weekend, and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure shoppers are looking out for their safety while looking for bargains.

“Always keep your belongings nearby,” Perez said. “Never leave things unattended, we see that so often, women might leave their purses in a shopping cart for example and walk away, this is not the time to do that.”

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez says it can be easy for kids to get separated in crowds, so talk to them before heading to the store.

“Make sure those children understand that if they get separated from an adult,” Perez said. “They need to go to a store clerk or a responsible adult as soon as possible. The last thing we want is any children getting separated from their parents during the chaos of black Friday.”

Being safe can start with where you park , stick to well-lit areas, and if you’re going to be traveling from store to store when you do your holiday shopping, make sure all your previous purchases are safely locked in your car before heading into the store.

“Vehicle burglaries in Sarasota County have risen over the past couple of years,” Perez said. “And really it’s a crime of opportunity, so a lot of times folks are leaving things in plain sight and that can be avoided. If you have gifts, secure them in a locked trunk.”

And if you’re driving in crowded lots, or walking in crowded malls be aware of your surroundings.

“Pack your patience,” Perez said. “Everyone’s kind of in a hurry, and certainly during black Friday people are excited and they want to get in line first, remember that we’re all out there for the same reason.”

If possible try to shop with someone else and if you see something suspicious call law enforcement.

Throughout the holiday season, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will have increased patrol presence in retail areas and on the lookout for drunk drivers to help keep the roads safe for everyone trying to enjoy the holiday season.