SARASOTA COUNTY – Riverview’s victory Friday night at Vero Beach clinched them a spot in the regional final for the first time since 2004, but it also was a special one for head coach Josh Smithers.

Coach Smithers is no stranger to the head coaching role.

He spent 8 years as the head guy at his alma–mater Cardinal Mooney and found some success with the Cougars.

But even coach said he never really won that big game, always falling short in those close matchups.

But Friday night he and the Rams came out on top, a win he called, his favorite one as a coach.

The Rams look to win their first regional championship since 2004 Friday when Dr. Phillips comes to the Ram Bowl for a 7:30 kickoff.