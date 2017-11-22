SARASOTA COUNTY – Riverview’s victory Friday night at Vero Beach clinched them a spot in the regional final for the first time since 2004, but it also was a special one for head coach Josh Smithers.

Coach Smithers is no stranger to the head coaching role.

He spent 8 years as the head guy at his alma–mater Cardinal Mooney and found some success with the Cougars.

But even coach said he never really won that big game, always falling short in those close matchups.

But Friday night he and the Rams came out on top, a win he called, his favorite one as a coach.

The Rams look to win their first regional championship since 2004 Friday when Dr. Phillips comes to the Ram Bowl for a 7:30 kickoff.

SHARE
Previous articleDavid Cassidy passes away
Next articleRiverview alum Vincent Sellers Jr. named to FCS award list
Ben Bobick
Ben Bobick
http://snntv.com
Ben Bobick is a multimedia journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a May 2016 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Sports Journalism Certificate from the John C. Curley Center for Sports Journalism. At Penn State, Ben hosted a radio show four days a week and was a member of the Emmy Award winning student-run newscast, the Centre County Report where he was a sports anchor and reporter. Ben was also part of the inaugural class of the Penn State Hollywood Program. He interned for KABC-TV in Los Angeles as an entertainment intern. He had the opportunity to interview Grammy award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Garner and the season 22 cast of Dancing with the Stars among others. In his spare time, Ben loves to watch and play sports. Being from Pittsburgh, he’s a big Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Ben is an avid golfer and loves to hit the course any time he can. He is very active on social media, so feel free to tweet him (@BeBo_Here) or get in touch with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BenBobickTV). For story ideas or a news tip you can also get in touch by e-mailing him at ben.bobick@snntv.com.