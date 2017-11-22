NORTH PORT- North Port Police Department is helping senior citizens who don’t have anyone else this Thanksgiving.

Helping Ensure Active Response by Telephoning Seniors (HEARTS), a program adopted by NPD, calling seniors who are handicapped or living alone every morning between 7 and 8.

“We make sure they’re okay. If they don’t answer their phone, then we send an officer to check on them,” said Mandy Lorenz, Program Coordinator of HEARTS.

Ensuring the safety of seniors, but also being a friend. Wednesday, HEARTS held their annual luncheon, where recipients meet the voice behind the calls.

Lorenz said, “We do it the day before Thanksgiving to where they’re able to get out and socialize with each other and have a hot meal.”

A program changing a lot over the years; one constant is Bill Carlock, HEARTS’ only volunteer caller for more than 15 years. He has saved a handful of lives.

“A few times they went gone out there and they’ve found someone on the floor in the house,” Carlock said. For some, it’s the highlight of their day.

Recipient, Al Hubbard looks forward to talking to Bill every morning.

“We’ve established a dialogue outside of the reason why he’s making the call and it’s been a wonderful, wonderful friendship,” Hubbard said.

“A family for them. And that’s why it’s called HEARTS,” Carlock said.

HEARTS is now accepting new members.