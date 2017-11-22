SARASOTA- Students at Church of the Palms Early Childhood Center took inspiration from the Macy’s Day Parade balloons to hold their own parade.

The 4 and 5 year olds held the 4th annual VPK parade at the school, making turkey, firefighter, and mayflower “floats” out of cardboard boxes.

Their teacher carol lane says the kids made their own floats while learning about thanksgiving.

“We talked a lot about the first thanksgiving and why we celebrate and how we can make thanksgiving better for all people, and it just gives us a fun ending to all the things we work on for the season.”

The whole school comes out to watch the thanksgiving parade before having their own thanksgiving feast.