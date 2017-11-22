SARASOTA- For those getting ready to start their engines and head to the mall, be careful.

Tis the season for shopping, and hunting down those deals but you’re not alone in fact, the National Retail Federation says 164 million people will be shopping during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states, backup cameras reduce blinds spots but not all of them.

State Trooper Ken Watson explains, there are higher than normal fender benders and parking lot crashes during this time of year.

Drivers are relying on the cameras too much and are not checking their mirrors before reversing.

According to the NHTSA, by 2018 all new vehicles will be required to have a backup camera.

The ruling will satisfy the 2007 Cameron Gulbransen Kids Transportation Safety Act.

The act was named after a boy who died after his father accidentally hit him with the car while backing out of the driveway.