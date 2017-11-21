SARASOTA- The competition is fierce between e-commerce and the malls while sites like Amazon are expanding, malls according to Credit Suisse a financial services company predicts 25 percent of malls will shut its doors by 2022.

Millennial shoppers like Haley springer are steering away from shopping online this year.

“I go to the mall often because I can try things on and see them in person,” she says.

Lauren Clark from UTC Mall says, malls need to be a step ahead of the changing times in order to survive.

“Malls adapting to consumers want all in one experience from shopping, food to entertainment,” says Clark.

National Retail Federation estimates about 69% of Americans will spend some serious cash about 164 million people are shopping during Thanksgiving weekend.

Malls are hoping to attracting more traffic by adding outdoor ice rinks to the whole shopping experience.

It seems to be working for Springer.

“Outside activities like this (ice rink) it’s nice. we don’t usually get the whole ice experience in Florida,” adds Springer.

Clark believes the old fashion way leaving technology at the door is still the way to go.

“Mall still leverage on e-commerce because you get instant gratification and are able to leave with the item immediately,” Clark says.

Holidays on the Green at UTC Mall runs until Jan. 15

