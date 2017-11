KEY WEST – A boat caught fire in the Gulf of Mexico, sending a family swimming for their live and WFLA reports the family is from Sarasota.

This video was shot by a passenger on board the Key West Express, and shows smoke billowing from a 40-foot boat in distress.

A family of three can be seen jumping for their lives and frantically swimming for safety.

They held onto a crab buoy until being pulled up onto the Key West express by crew members.

Luckily there were no reports of any injuries.