SARASOTA COUNTY – After quite an extensive search Riverview High School has a new baseball coach.

Riverview announced Monday afternoon former Booker High coach Jeremy Schmidt will take over the baseball program.

Schmidt replaces Chuck Antczak, who was let go in late October.

Riverview selected Schmidt from more than 30 candidates, some from outside of Florida.

After winning 21 games and taking Booker to the regional final and being named HTPreps “Coach of the Year” in 2016, Schmidt stepped down after four seasons as coach of the Tornadoes.

Schmidt’s a Sarasota High grad, pitched for Manatee Community College, College of Charleston and played some minor league ball.

Congrats to him and his staff!