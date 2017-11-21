PUNTA GORDA- It’s new beginnings for the Punta Gorda police department.

City Manager Howard Kunik announced that Pamela Davis will be the new chief.

“Every department when they have an interim for a number of months, they always want some stability down the road and we now have it,” said Kunik.

Davis is currently the director of professional development and training for the Baltimore Police Department and has 23 years of experience.“Well we have a tradition here that our chief is well known in the community we have a great report with the neighborhoods, residential and business sectors with our department,” said Kunik.

Davis replaces former police chief Tom Lewis who was fired earlier this year after Mary Knowlton was shot and killed during a citizens academy class in 2016.

“We met with the community groups to discuss all of the independent reports and now that we have a new chief on board, we hope that finally brings closure,” said Kunik.

Davis is the first woman chief of the Punta Gorda police department and will begin her new role January 2nd 2018.