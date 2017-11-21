MANATEE COUNTY – A fire sets a house ablaze in a Palmetto neighborhood.

North River Fire District reports they received a call just before 6 P.M. Tuesday for a house fire.

Firefighters were on the scene at the 9200 block of 71st Avenue East and were able to extinguish the flames.

Residents living in the house escaped and were not injured.

Battalion Chief for the North River Fire District Donald Bathje says flames were intense upon arrival.

“Got on scene we found a single story structure with fire in the garage and spreading throughout the house and within probably about 20 to 30 minutes our crews were able to bring that fire under control.”

Bathje say some of the pets living in the house did not make it, but some were saved.

The investigation is ongoing.