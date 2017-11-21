MANATEE COUNTY – Trey Nonnombre gets three life sentences for the Southern Parkway murders and home invasion he was sentenced yesterday morning.

On September 28th, a jury found Nonombre guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed home invasion.

Based on the jury’s findings, the state attorney’s office declined to seek the death penalty.

The Bradenton Herald reports, because he was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, Nonnombre was facing automatic life sentences for those convictions.

The two life terms for murder are consecutive to one another, while the third term for armed burglary will run concurrently.