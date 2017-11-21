MANATEE COUNTY – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office will be cracking down on retail theft this holiday season.

The MCSO will be conducting operation elf on the shelf, an undercover operation which will have deputies in retail stores throughout the holiday season.

According to a Sheriff’s Office release, shoplifting costs retailers around the country billions of dollars each year.

The Sheriff’s Office has had 582 reported incidents of shoplifting so far this year.

If a person is caught stealing $300 or more in merchandise, they will be charged with a third degree felony.