SARASOTA- Lido Beach’s 50-year-old building and pavilion is getting a facelift after the city approves a new public-private partnership for the facility.

By Summer 2019, Lido Beachgoers should see a new restaurant, splash pad, and ice cream parlor at the Lido Beach Pavillion.

“The private partner is going to invest $3 to 4 million dollars in improving and upgrading the facility, modernizing it, within its current framework.”

The city commission approved an initial 10-year lease with Lido Beach Development Partners, and City manager Tom Barwin says they will be able to spend more on the upgrade then the city had available.

“The city will be able to spend the $1.2 million dollars that we had set aside that wouldn’t have really done the job there,” Barwin said. “To other pressing needs in that area.”

The development group will pay $80 thousand in rent the first year, increasing to $100,000 or 3.5% of gross sales whichever is greater.

“Eventually as the lease is implemented,” Barwin said. “Will take over the operation of the pool, the cleaning of the restrooms, landscaping, trash collection, all the maintenance responsibilities.”

Barwin says this will help save the city about $250 thousand in maintenance every year.

“With building this all into the lease it will be a much more efficient, much more effective operation,” Barwin said. “Just like any business that’s run by one entity.”

Barwin says some residents at the meeting were concerned about the facility becoming private.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” Barwin said. “The beach will remain open and accessible as it always is, the new operator will be under the same rules as the current operator in terms of table use and public access.”

Construction on the new facilities is expected to begin when Lido Beach Development partners takes over the lease in May.

During construction temporary restrooms and concessions will be in place.