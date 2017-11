SARASOTA – A man dies in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Sarasota.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 29 year old Jason Swearingin of Kentucky was driving a Subaru SUV north of Adams Road on State Road 776 near Venice at about 2 a.m.

The driver lost control at the right hand curve of Englewood Road, crossed onto the median and struck two trees.

Swearingin, who was wearing a seat belt, was fatally injured.