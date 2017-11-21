CHARLOTTE COUNTY – The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested two caregivers accused of neglect, after an elderly man was found naked on the floor lying in his feces after Hurricane Irma.

According to arrest reports, Farren Webb, and her mother Traci Waggoner, were arrested on November 17th and charged with neglect of an elderly or disabled adult with great harm.

The report says in September a friend of the victim decided to check on him after not seeing his caregiver’s vehicle for a while.

that’s when they found the 91-year-old lying on the floor naked in his feces.

both women said they had been in Indiana seeking shelter, and had not made arraignments to look after the victim.

but we’re happy to report the man has recovered and is doing much better, in a Florida nursing home.