MANATEE – With Thanksgiving just a few days away, the community in Bradenton is getting a head start handing out turkeys.

It’s the ninth consecutive turkey giveaway for the manatee YMCA at Harllee Middle School on Monday.

Students from the surrounding schools were given tickets for the turkeys based on need.

Turkeys were provided by the YMCA, River Reef Grill and Shoreline Church.

Manatee YMCA Youth Outreach Coordinator, Pastor Ferry Parrish says this goes deeper than just eating on thanksgiving.

“The real reason that we’re doing this is just to care about people, let them know how much God loves them and cares for them,” Parrish says. “It’s got nothing to do with the turkey and everything to do with letting them know how important they are.”

The Manatee YMCA gave out a total of 700 turkeys, and plan to do it again next year.