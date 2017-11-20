SARASORA – Transgender Americans who have lost their lives are being remembered in Sarasota.

The LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign says in 2017, 25 transgender people died from shootings or other violence.

Community members and students joined together in front the Sarasota County school board building on Monday for Trans Day of Remembrance.

Photos of those killed lined the sidewalk as students held up signs reading ‘Protect Trans students from discrimination.’

Representative for Answer Suncoast, Mercury Clarke says transgender deaths are overlooked.

“That belief is still held today, that we are just not important news we aren’t important as you know something else happening,” says Clarke. “We aren’t important as the weather, you know we aren’t important as other things, which is totally untrue.”

Clarke says there needs to be more education on transgender people and a safe environment for students in school.