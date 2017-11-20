SARASOTA – There were oodles of poodles at Michael’s on East for the fourth annual “Puttin’ on the Poodle.”

The luncheon is the Florida Poodle Rescue’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Through tickets, live auctions and a paddle raise to adopt a special needs dog, the money raised goes directly to the medical needs of rescue dogs.

Florida Poodle Rescue Treasurer Constanza Bryant says it can be challenging to be breed-specific.

“You know, people think, ‘Why would a poodle need to be rescued? They look so fancy,'” Bryant said. “That’s how people think of a poodle, but they don’t realize that they are just as neglected or as abused as any other dog, any other breed.”

Though they mainly have poodles, Bryant says they do not turn away other breeds.

The organization raises about $140,000 each year and is made up of all volunteers, so they survive on adoption fees, donations, and Puttin’ on the Poodle.