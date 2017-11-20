PUNTA GORDA – The city of Punta Gorda hires a new Police Chief.

City Manager Howard Kunik announced today that Pamela Davis, a 26-year veteran of law enforcement, will start her role January 2nd.

Davis is the Director of the Professional Development and Training Academy for the Baltimore Police Department.

Before that, she was with the Anne Arundel county Police Department for 23 years, where she started as a Patrol Officer and became Deputy Chief of Police.

She was selected from eight finalists to replace Tom Lewis, who was fired in August for his role in the death of Mary Knowlton, who was shot and killed by an officer during a Chamber of Commerce “shoot, don’t shoot” demonstration in 2016.