SARASOTA- Meals on Wheels needs your help to bring the holiday spirit to the entire community.

Meals on Wheels serves more than just food to their clients, they serve companionship. And it’s needed even more during the holidays.

“This time of year is hard for anyone who’s alone,” Marjorie Broughton said.

Executive Director Marjorie Broughton says they try to make it a little easier for their clients.

“We try to make the holidays festive for our clients,” Broughton said. “Our clients are mainly isolated, alone, without family, all of our clients are homebound.”

They are collecting gifts for their clients that range from essentials like shampoo and conditioner to things to help clients keep busy like adult coloring books.

And they are looking for toys.

“We do have children,” Broughton said. “We feed children as young as 4-years-old. Handicapped or children who are what we call pre-homeless. Who along with their parents who are frequently disabled are clients at meals on wheels.”

In addition to gifts, meals on wheels tries to make the whole season special, with special meals, desserts, and other surprises.

“Children in elementary school make handcrafted cards which we start to deliver,” Broughton said. “It’s overwhelming to see the response of individuals when you deliver the cards with the meals.”

All to help homebound individuals know they are not forgotten.

“The happiness, the joy,” Broughton said. “The being remembered by an entire community is so uplifting and to see it on their face.”

Unwrapped items can be dropped off weekdays from 9am-4pm and Saturdays till noon at the Meals on Wheels Office at 421 Lime Ave.

Here are some items they are looking for:

• Combs and brushes

• Socks

• Slippers

• Eye Glasses (magnifiers)

• Scarves

• Toothbrush and toothpaste

• Shampoo and conditioner

• Liquid and bar soap for bathing

• Puzzle books

• Writing pads and stamps

• Tissues

• Ink pens

• Coloring pencils

• Adult coloring books

• Blankets – knee and throw

• Deodorant

• Toys appropriate for girls (ages 2, 9 and 15 years).