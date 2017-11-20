BRADENTON- A Bradenton grandmother is leaving no stone unturned trying to find a lifesaving bone marrow donor.

On the outside, Sherry Sims 9-year-old grandson Alex Sims looks like a regular boy.

But on the inside, IPEX syndrome immune dysregulation, polyendocrinopathy, enteropathy, x-linked is attacking his organs.

His immune system destroyed his pancreas and now he’s diabetic.

Sims explains, he needs a bone marrow transplant to live, but there’s no cure for the syndrome right now.

Sims organizes swab parties and so far testing 425 people with no match.

Sims says, most IPEX kids die within the 1st or 2nd year of life.

But Alex is a fighter and he’s not planning on giving up his dream of becoming a scientist when he grows up.

If you’d like to help, Rustic Paint Studio in Bradenton is hosting a fundraiser on December 6th from 7-9 pm or you can sign up to be a bone marrow donor at bethematch.com

Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.