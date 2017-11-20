BRADENTON- A Bradenton grandmother is leaving no stone unturned trying to find a lifesaving bone marrow donor.

On the outside, Sherry Sims 9-year-old grandson Alex Sims looks like a regular boy.

But on the inside, IPEX syndrome immune dysregulation, polyendocrinopathy, enteropathy, x-linked is attacking his organs.

His immune system destroyed his pancreas and now he’s diabetic.

Sims explains, he needs a bone marrow transplant to live, but there’s no cure for the syndrome right now.

Sims organizes swab parties and so far testing 425 people with no match.

Sims says, most IPEX kids die within the 1st or 2nd year of life.

But Alex is a fighter and he’s not planning on giving up his dream of becoming a scientist when he grows up.

If you’d like to help, Rustic Paint Studio in Bradenton is hosting a fundraiser on December 6th from 7-9 pm or you can sign up to be a bone marrow donor at bethematch.com