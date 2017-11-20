MANATEE COUNTY – Dwayne Cummings will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

He was found guilty by a Manatee County jury Friday of the 2016 kidnapping and murders of Jordan Finlon and Karl Tuxford, and sentenced to three life terms in prison.

The jury reached the verdict after deliberating for seven hours.

According to the Bradenton Herald, Cummings was found guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Tuxford.

He was found guilty of the lesser charge of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Finlon.

Members of the victims’ families had the opportunity to make statements before the judge sentenced Cummings.

Cummings did not speak, but asked the Defense Attorney to make a statement to Finlon’s family saying he was sorry for their loss, adding that she had been his friend and he had tried to help her.