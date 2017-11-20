SARASOTA – A driver mistakes the gas pedal for the break and loses control of her car in Osprey this morning.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account posted pictures of the accident just before 10 A.M.

The post said an elderly woman hit her gas pedal, struck another car, and began rolling several times.

The Florida Highway Patrol identified the driver as 86 year old Eileen Ouimet she went to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to hospital in serious condition.

Ouimet was cited for careless driving.