MANATEE COUNTY – A man robs an auto parts store at gunpoint Sunday and steals a company vehicle.

It happened around 7:30 P.M. Sunday night at the Advance Auto Parts on 53rd Avenue East in Manatee County.

Employees were standing at the entrance of the store when the suspect approached and pointed a firearm at them.

The suspect ordered the victims inside the store stole some cash and took a set of keys.

The suspect fled in the stores truck, which was found later in the area of 20th street east and 11th Ave East.

The suspects remain at large and anyone with information should call Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-tips.