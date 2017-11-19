MANATEE COUNTY – The U.S.Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation continue to search for missing boater, 63-year-old Fraser Horne.

Horne departed from Egmont key with his dog, Two, on Friday. At around 6:15 P.M., Horne’s wife reported he did not return home on time.

A rescue swimmer located Horne’s boat at 11:15 P.M. Friday, five miles northwest of Mead Point. A good Samaritan found Two in Fort De Soto, alive.

This is missing boater 63-year-old Fraser Horne's boat, returned to the dock behind his home in Cortez. Horne has been missing since Friday night. We have the latest tonight at 5. pic.twitter.com/aPJcsyv36Y — SNN (@SNNTV) November 19, 2017

Rescue crews covered over 2,000 square miles since Friday night. They continue their search from Fort De Soto Park to Egmont Key to Anna Maria Island.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg at 727-824-7506.