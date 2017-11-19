SARASOTA COUNTY – Santa is looking for a place to keep his toys and the Salvation Army is helping him out.

The organization is looking for a warehouse to hold Christmas gifts for over 2,000 children and seniors.

The Salvation Army needs approximately 20,000 square feet of space for the annual Angel Tree distribution center and Toy Joy shop. They’re looking to access the space from December 1st to the 23rd.

Each year, financially struggling families receive new toys and clothing for their children during these events.

Contact Major Chuck Whiten at 941-364-8845, extension 1101, if you or someone you know has a space available.