SARASOTA – We wrap up our two-week special, A Salute To Veterans, with a veteran of our own, Evening Anchor Grant Boxleitner.

“I served in the Gulf War,” Boxleitner said. “It was something that I always look back on. It was an important time in my life, and I was very young.”

When he was in Germany, he had no idea six months later he would end up in the Middle East.

“..fighting Iraq and Saddam Hussein when he invaded Kuwait,” Boxleitner said.

He had no idea then, where he’d be now.

“I started working for the college newspaper and the local newspaper while I was going to school, and that’s really where I caught the journalism bug,” Boxleitner said.

He says it may not be obvious, but serving our country and serving the Suncoast have a lot in common.

“Discipline, loyalty, being part of a team. These are things I’ve been able to bring to SNN and my career in journalism,” Boxleitner said. “We’re all out there on a mission everyday to go out and deliver the news and go out and talk to people and bring that back on a daily basis.”

He said his Army days will always be a defining time in his life.

“It’s something that always stays with you, and the camaraderie you had with these people is always so special,” Boxleitner said.

During November, it’s on his mind more than ever.

“On Veterans Day I certainly do go back,” Boxleitner said. “While I’ve been watching this Salute to Veterans, it just has brought back a lot of memories for me. It was humbling for me and it was very emotional.”

He is feeling grateful to be surrounded by veterans here on the Suncoast.

“It’s so important. It’s the fabric of the Suncoast in a lot of ways, and it’s been great that we’ve been able to honor the vets like myself and so many others.”