SARASOTA COUNTY – We are on to round three in the 2017 FHSAA High School Playoffs. We started the week with four local teams… now we are down to two.

After a thriller in South Sarasota County, Venice moves on past Braden River and in to the regional final. They will host Tampa Bay Tech at Powell Davis Stadium. Tampa Bay Tech beat Palmetto Friday, ending their season.

Our other team still standing is Riverview, winning 35-28.

Riverview head coach, Josh Smithers, said he’s been a part of some magical moments, but Friday was the biggest win of his career.