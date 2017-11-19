SARASOTA – This holiday season, you can make a child’s Christmas by giving them a new pair of shoes.

It’s the Sixth Annual Christmas Shoes for Kids fundraiser presented by the Bower Foundation. The Foundation is collecting donations to buy shoes for 750 local children now through December 16.

In the past five years, more than 2,200 children have received new shoes.

The Bower Foundation partners with Tabernacle Christian Center for Higher Learning and Turning Points Homeless Coalition to find local children in need of the shoes.

Donate money for the shoes by sending a check to P.O. Box 20411 Bradenton, Florida 32402. Or visit their Go Fund Me page.