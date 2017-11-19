CORTEZ – A Manatee County boater departing from Egmont Key with his dog on Friday goes missing. Multiple rescue crews continued their search throughout the weekend. They suspended their search Sunday evening.

More than 72 hours of searching, 63-year-old Fraser Horne is still nowhere to be found. Fraser’s wife, Michele, reported him missing at around 6:15 P.M. when he never returned home.

The Coast Guard tells us his boat was found Friday evening around 11:15 and returned to his residence. His dog was found Saturday morning.

His search covers more than 3,200 miles from northwest of Mead Point to Fort De Soto Park, where a good Samaritan found his dog, Toula or “Two”, to Anna Maria Island.

“Suspending a search is the most difficult decision I have to make and our thoughts and prayers go out to Horne’s family and friends,” said Captain Holly Najarian, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg commander. “Despite our best efforts, we were unable to reunite Fraser with his family.”

“Toula, our Golden retriever is at home in good health and I would like to thank the good Samaritan who found her Friday night,” said Michele Horne, Fraser’s wife. “I also would like to thank the Coast Guard and the many other rescue agencies who searched for Fraser. This is an emotionally difficult time and we ask everyone to respect our family and friends privacy while we grieve for Fraser.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Coast Guard St, Petersburg sector at 727-824-7506.