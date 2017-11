VENICE – Venice volleyball wins the 8A state title Saturday over Leon out of Tallahassee. It’s the Indians fifth state title.

The State championship match was held in Jacksonville Saturday.

Venice ranked 24 in the nation, Leon ranked 28 so two of the nation’s top programs but it was Venice who held true winning first set 25-21, Leon took second 25-22 but Venice would not back down and comes back to win third 25-21, takes the forth, and the Indians take home another state championship trophy.