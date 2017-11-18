NORTH PORT – Thomas Lloyd’s grandfather was in the U.S. Army and served in World War II, but there was one event that set in 15 years of service.

At 26 years old, U.S. Army Sargent Thomas Lloyd was one of the first groups to invade Iraq.

“9/11 was kind of maybe part of the trigger of me pulling the strings and wanting to join the military.”

“We got shot at every day, every day sometimes two three times a day.” Opening his eyes to the war zone he was in, depending on his brothers to have his back.

“There’s so much camaraderie it’s almost like your second family. Cause you’ve had to count on them at your worst, they’ve seen you at your worse and they’ve seen you at your best.”

Separating from his family for nine months on his last deployment with the National Guard, Lloyd detaches himself.

“As a solider you kind of get over it really quick some people it takes a bit longer for me, I’ve always been alright I have a duty that I have to do,” said Lloyd.

Putting the mission behind him when reunited with those he left behind.

“Seeing my son, seeing my wife, seeing my father, it was a sense its okay it’s over,” said Lloyd.

After 9/11, he says the oath to protect and defend the constitution meant so much.

“I’ve never seen the unites states more as a one whole, we came together, I think a lot of that vision has been lost over the years. I think a lot of us have gotten complacent again and just its not over yet.”

Willing to do it all over again, sacrificing certain freedoms for others.

“There’s on greater gift than giving up something for other people, there’s no greater gift”