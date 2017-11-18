SARASOTA – St. Stephen’s played for their State Championship Saturday night in Oveido looking to go back to back.

Fred Billy, the Brown twins and company have dominated all season, scoring an average of 48 points per game.

The Falcon’s defense earning its keep too. They’ve held opponents to less than a touchdown per game.

They’re playing Windermere Prep for the hardware this time.

Falcons head coach Tod Creneti says all week long, the team has worked on being balanced. Now it’s time to execute on the big stage.