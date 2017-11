SARASOTA – Two men are chased by another man possibly carrying a gun. Prompting the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a possible shooting

The Sheriff’s Office reports the man was seen at around 9:40 A.M. in the 2500 block of Parma Street. A resident says they heard what sounded like a gunshot.

The suspect is believed to be White or Hispanic between 20-30 years old wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.