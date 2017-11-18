SARASOTA COUNTY – Tervis is debuting its own holiday magic with a gingerbread man, who lives on a Tervis tumbler.

“So what he does it he wreaks havoc on all the gingerbread houses, cookies and candies, and it’s perfect for the holiday season,” Marketing Project Manager, Brian Thoennissen, said.

Thoennissen says the technology is possible through augmented reality and with the Tervis AR app, the cup comes to life.

“It projects an image onto a cup, and we can control what that image will be by how we design it,” He added.

Twisting the cup, the gingerbread man dances through candy land.

“Making magic in the world,” Thoennissen exclaimed. “It blends what is real and what’s computer generated by enhancing what we see and hear.”

Reminiscing on the first time you heard the tale of the gingerbread man with a new way to pass the story down to the next generation.

Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She's currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida.