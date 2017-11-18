SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office needs your help in identifying a man who stole $30,000 worth of equipment and two vehicles.

Both burglaries occurred in Sarasota last weekend. The suspect used a stolen truck to ram into a business at the 3300 block of North Washington Boulevard. Upon making entry, he stole two computer monitors and a tile cutting saw.

PLEASE RT On 11/12/17 at approx 3p, this man used a stolen truck to ram a garage door of a business located at 3333 N. Washington Blvd. Once he made entry, he stole 2 computer monitors & a tile cutting saw. Know him? Call Det. Luis Paris at 363-5830 or Luis.Paris@sarasotaFL.gov

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.