SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office needs your help in identifying a man who stole $30,000 worth of equipment and two vehicles.

Both burglaries occurred in Sarasota last weekend. The suspect used a stolen truck to ram into a business at the 3300 block of North Washington Boulevard. Upon making entry, he stole two computer monitors and a tile cutting saw.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.