MANATEE COUNTY – A man is stabbed during an altercation outside a taco stand in Bradenton Saturday, November 18.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reports 35-year-old Martell Palominos and his girlfriend stopped at La Jaula in the 5600 block of 15th Street East at around 2:20 A.M.

The girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, known to her as Stephen, started arguing with Palominos. The suspect, who was apparently with Stephen, intervened and stabbed Palominos.

Palominos was transported to the hospital for treatment. Contact Crime Stoppers if you have any information.