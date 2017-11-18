SARASOTA – A hub for disaster recovery, the Herald-Tribune hosts the first ever Hurricane Recovery Expo at the Sarasota Main Plaza Saturday.

The SNN’s meteorology team made an appearance, speaking about their experience with Irma, stating no hurricane is like the other.

Recovery after Irma is important, but preparation for the next natural disaster is too.

“Irma is still fresh in our minds and it’s a great time, with the whole winter in front of us and seasonal residents in town to take the big steps necessary to prevent the need for recovery,” said Harold Bubil, “So the stronger you can make your house, the more you can mitigate your risks, the less recovery that you’ll have to do.”

Local, statewide, even nationwide vendors stationed booths at the expo. From Suncoast construction companies to FEMA.