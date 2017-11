SARASOTA – After much anticipation, Evita premieres at the Asolo Repertory Theatre this weekend.

Choreographer and director Josh Rhodes says to expect more passion and artistry with this show than ever before. From a detailed light show to hundreds of costumes to the sound system, Rhodes says the show will give you chills. Not to mention the talent, like Ana Isabelle, who is playing the lead role of Eva Perón.

The show runs through December 30th.