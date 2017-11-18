MANATEE COUNTY – The Coast Guard and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing boater near Mead Point.

Sixty-three-year-old Fraser Horne departed from Egmont Key on his 30-foot boat Friday with his dog.

At around 6:15 P.M. , Horne’s wife reported he did not return home on time.

A crew located Horne’s boat at 11:15 P.M. five miles north west of Mead Point a rescue swimmer found the boat’s engines on but the boat left in neutral.

Horne’s dog was later found and rescued. Anyone with info, please call the Coast Guard: 727-824-7506