MANATEE COUNTY – The Coast Guard and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing boater near Mead Point.

Sixty-three-year-old Fraser Horne departed from Egmont key on his 30-foot boat Friday, November 17, with his dog. At around 6:15 P.M., Horne’s wife reported he did not return home on time.

A rescue swimmer located Horne’s boat at 11:15 P.M., five miles northwest of Mead Point. A good Samaritan found Horne’s dog in Fort De Soto, alive.

The Coast Guard continues their search over a 400-square mile area from Anna Maria Island to Egmont Key.