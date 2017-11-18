BRADENTON – A police department is doing their part to spread holiday cheer with toys.

Partnering with The Farm House Doughnut Shop, the Bradenton Police Department combines it all into one toy drive.

Kicking off Saturday, Suncoast residents dropped off all kinds of unwrapped gifts at the shop for local foster children this season.

“They’ve been placed into these homes and currently it’s at capacity. There’s a waiting list to get into these homes so our officers decided that one way we can truly impact in a positive way to get past the opioid crisis is to benefit the children who are directly affected by it,” said Lieutenant Brian Theirs of the Bradenton Police Department.

Residents can drop off toys at The Farmhouse or at BPD’s main station located at 100 10th St W from 8 A.M. – 1 P.M. through December 10th.