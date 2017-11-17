SARASOTA COUNTY-People suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder now have hope.

There’s an effective therapy to help stop PTSD in its tracks.

It’s called Reset Therapy.

Clinical psychologist George Lindenfeld held a seminar Friday at Alderman Oaks to explain how it works.

Lindenfeld began a pilot study 6 months ago, with six veterans using the therapy.

Now they’re living free of PTSD and all its symptoms.

He says reset therapy works by stimulating emotional triggers using sound.

“I will have the veteran activate the trauma they want to get away from it we do the opposite. When I do that it opens up the long term memory system, and when I adjust that sound properly the emotional component drops out goes away permanently.”

The Reset Therapy for these six vets was a month long process.

And their progress will be tracked for up to a year.