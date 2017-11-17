SARASOTA- UTC offers just about everything and now even ice.

An outdoor rink is in the works next to the shopping center at the mall’s holiday village.

By this weekend, an outdoor skating rink is going to be nestled among the strings of illuminated palm trees, Christmas trees and light displays in University Town Center.

THE Mall at UTC has its reputation for putting on a spectacular holiday light show.

Now it’s taking that tradition to a whole new interactive level.

The herald tribune the skating rink should be open by this weekend, weather permitting.

Its $10 to rent skates and to use the rink for 90 minutes, but beyond that everything at Holidays on the Green is free and open to the public through Jan. 15.