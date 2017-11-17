MANATEE- The 2016 Florida Drug Report was released Thursday, ranking Manatee County the highest in fentanyl-related deaths. But numbers have drastically changed since then.

“Once an opioid wraps itself around your head, it’s very difficult to overcome. Not impossible,” said Captain Todd Shear with Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The 2016 state report places Manatee County at the forefront of an epidemic as the only county with more than 25 fentanyl-related deaths per 100,000 people. But things are looking up.

“2017, what I thought was going to be a record year as far as overdose in deaths, we’re looking at those numbers and the last four and a half months, we’ve seen a reduction in overdose and deaths approximately 84-percent,” Shear said.

The catalyst could be new legislation to target dealers. In July Gov. Scott introduced House Bill 477 to central Florida.

“Making all those analogs a schedule-one narcotic. So that we could make better enforcement on a particular stature. We made it a trafficking offense,” Shear said.

Helping addicts by introducing an intervention program.

Shear said, “Anybody who has a drug addiction and they want help, they can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, we will pick them up, we will take their drugs in and we’ll give them a ride to a treatment facility.”

Another shining light in this very dark epidemic is the community…coming together to form an alliance.

Drug Free Manatee, No Longer Silent, and Prodigal Daughters work closely with Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s amazing because you’re seeing a difference in every aspect of recovery. You’re seeing every single place press in more,” said Jessica Zeilman with Prodigal Daughters.

And they won’t stop until the epidemic is eliminated. ”

When people see Florida and they see Manatee County, they see one of the highest overdose deaths, but I absolutely believe they’re going to look at this county and the surrounding counties and the state and we are going to be a beacon of light,” Zeilman said.